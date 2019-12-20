Dominica Citizenship plus Greek Residency, the Advanced Citizenship by Investment Program, Benefits Investors in Many Respects

ACBIP (the Advanced Citizenship by Investment Program) will ensure that people can pass through 160 countries, it will entitle investors to triple nationality, and the cost is only one-third the price of a Maltese and one-tenth of a Cypress passport. In a word, the passport of Dominica will be the best choice in 2020.

This year, Bih has written a number of articles involving Dominica’s CBI program, most of which came from his own experience. He applied for Citizenship of Dominica by investment before, and he shared many comparisons of advantages and disadvantages between passports of Dominica and those of other Caribbean countries, including Saint Kitts, Antigua, Grenada, Saint Lucia, as well as Turkey. I know the main concern of many applicants is that despite the overall performance of Dominica’s citizenship program being higher, they face many challenges living in such an unfamiliar and far-away country. For these applicants, immigration could be a key point for choosing the Citizenship by Investment program. What Bih wants to say is that the Commonwealth of Dominica passport provides visa-free access to more than 130 countries around the world, including the entire European Union and the East Caribbean Community. If someone wants to make a better plan for one–s future, the Advanced Citizenship by Investment (combined with Dominica Citizenship and Greek Residency) will be one–s best choice in 2020. Investors can directly reach the access levels of European citizenship programs (Cypress and Maltese). Considering the advantages of visa-free access to more than 130 countries, offshore assets planning, and living in the European Union at an expense of half the cost and time of applying for citizenship, along with many other benefits, this will undoubtedly be the best choice.

Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program

Established in 1993, the Citizenship by Investment Program legally offers investors who have made economic contributions to Dominica an irrevocable second citizenship with no visit to the country required. Such citizens of Dominica have the exemption of overseas income tax, and its passport provides visa-free access to more than 130 countries around the world, including the entire European Union, UK, Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Applicants who have passed the due diligence and Citizenship by Investment Unit and make economic contributions to Dominica, will be protected by law and enjoy the welfare of a citizen. They can carry with them their family members, and their next generations will continue to have this national identity. Best of all, the Commonwealth of Dominica offers the cheapest citizenship by investment program in the world.

Passport Project of Cypress and Malta vs. ACBIP

Sometimes the investors consider a passport from Cypress or Malta to be just as good, even better, as there they can choose to either immigrate or just get the passport. However, the price of Cypress’ CIB program is 2 million euro, and the price is 650,000 euro for Maltese citizenship. In fact, if you are a citizen of Dominica, you can live not only in Dominica, but you can also live and work in Antigua, Grenada, Saint Kitts, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, and Montserrat. You can live freely in all the countries of the Eastern Caribbean States.

If you start to apply for a passport from Cyprus or Malta now, generally, you will wait about a year, due to the schedule and governmental pre-approval process. In addition, there are too many agencies, and many people don’t know which one to choose and whether these agencies can be trusted. You will also worry about whether domestic and foreign policies will change again, and the cost here is also very high. ACBIP, Advanced Citizenship by Investment Program (combined with Dominica Citizenship and Greek Residency) is likely a more suitable choice for you, as you needn’t spend much money, and you can choose to immigrate to Europe, pursuing a better life and a sound education for your kids. Additionally, you can perform asset allocation and travel at any time, which is convenient, fast, and safe.

The cost is only one-third that of the Maltese passport and one-tenth that of the Cypress passport.

Advantages:

The Dominica passport offers visa-free access to more than 130 countries, and the Greek residency can move forward actively —it allows you to apply for citizenship in the future and can also be used as a transit strategy (if your country doesn’t allow dual nationalities). The investment amount is so small that it’s easy to arrange the funds quickly and speed up handling time.

Disadvantages:

There are 162, 165, and 169 visa-exemption countries for holders of a ACBIP (Dominica citizenship with Greek Residency), Cyprus passport, and Maltese passport, respectively. The fees for ACBIP, Cyprus passport, and Maltese passport are 2 million yuan, 2 million euros, and about 650 thousand euros, respectively. For the Chinese Cyprus or Maltese passport holders who want to keep Chinese Nationality are not allowed. They should work to solve this problem, because they can’t board a plane flying from China to Europe with a Cyprus or Maltese passport.

(Above visa exemption refers to the number of countries for which people have visa-free passports, visa on arrival, online visa, and U.S. visa access)

Conclusion

The time of governments paying little attention to the funding source is gone, and the possibility of them rejecting your applications has increased. In addition, the schedule is the longest it has ever been. There also are cases in which an applicant’s passport has been canceled by Cyprus. The European Union conducts a very strict background investigation on the citizenship programs of Cyprus and Malta, and now, they also are doing a re-check of those citizens who have obtained passports in the past. Moreover, if the money is not legally dutiable, it’s difficult to pass the due diligence, and it–s a waste of time in the end. This year, Cyprus has cancelled 26 passports.

Dominica CBI program has allowed its investors visa-free access to 130 countries by holding the country’s passport, adding the advantage of Greek Residency, which can be attached or applied later—in the future, it can be used to switch to European citizenship and also can be used as a transit identity. Aiming at small amounts of investment, it’s easy to make cross-the-border funding arrangements. Both of these programs all are protected by law, so there’s low risk. If the investors use a Dominica identity as a guarantee, then make an extension using Greek residency, Dominica nationality will ensure the continuity of your world-class identity and asset security. Greece will also offer help to develop in the long run.

Bih, and BPROL

The Bih articles are all based on his experiences; He is now simply delivering helpful information to everyone. Immigrants can learn how to achieve this citizenship goal at a relatively low cost through my articles. You can find all of Bih’s articles in bprol.com.

