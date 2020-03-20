Kred-Domains: Valid in two worlds

The introduction of the Kred-Domains starts on March 20th.

Wallets of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, individual Smart Contracts and DApps are marked with a 42-digit hash. For the customer, memorizing these hashes is an imposition. The Kred-Domain can replace the 42-digit hash. Users get instead of the 42-digit hash a memorable domain like yourname.kred.

Kred-domains work in two worlds:

as part of the Ethereum Name System (ENS),

but also as part of the Domain Name System (DNS). You can also use a Kred-Domain as a normal domain regardless of Ethereum, e.g. for domain names that are not available at other domain endings.

The relationship between a better ranking in search engines and new top-level domains has already been proven in a study of Searchmetrics for .berlin domains. Websites with .berlin domains often rank better with regional searches in Google than sites with .de domains and .com domains.

“In 42% of searches, .berlin domains rank better locally.”

Another study by Total Websites in Houston shows that the results of the Searchmetrics study are in principle applicable to all new TLDs, including e.g. new Kred-Domains. Total Websites notes that Google sees the domain extensions of new TLDs as an important criterion for the evaluation of a domain and, therefore, concludes that:

“It–s clear that the new top-level domains improve the ranking in search engines.”

Hans-Peter Oswald

https://www.domainregistry.de/kred-domain.html (English)

https://www.domainregistry.de/kred-domains.html (deutsch)

