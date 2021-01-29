XOLARIS Group starts its AIFM in Liechtenstein

XOLARIS Group starts its AIFM in LiechtensteinGeldanlage, Sonstige Freitag, Januar 29th, 2021
Tweet
„I am proud of my entire team that we have received the approval in Liechtenstein and thus continue to grow internationally. Over the whole period, we had a highly constructive process with the FMA. Like in our German AIFM we are now able to provide the whole scope of Services to our clients also in Liechtenstein, true to our motto „Investment Quality – Made with Passion“,“
says Stefan Klaile, managing director and founder of the XOLARIS Group.
XOLARIS also became a member of the Liechtenstein Investment Fund Association (LAFV).
Kurz-URL: https://www.88finanz.de/?p=1877419
Erstellt von Redaktion an Jan 29 2021. geschrieben in Geldanlage, Sonstige. Sie können allen Kommentaren zu diesem Artikel folgen unter RSS 2.0. Sie können einen Kommentar schreiben oder einen trackback setzen zu diesem Artikel